MISSOULA - One person was taken to the hospital after a small fire in a four-plex apartment in Missoula Monday morning.
Fire crews were called to the building on Turner Street around 5:30 AM after a neighboring resident said they couldn't make contact with the person inside the apartment.
Police lead firefighters to smoke coming from the second floor. But since there were multiple doors locked, they had to force themselves in to locate the fire and the victim.
A press release from the Missoula Fire Department (MFD) says the victim was treated by fire crews and taken to St. Patrick's Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
MFD says the property damage totals to $5,000, with $500,000 worth of property saved.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
MFD wants to remind the public of the importance of having functioning smoke detectors.