Missoula 5th Grader wins Montana Geography Bee

MISSOULA -- Three Lewis & Clark Elementary School Students took home top spots at the 2022 Montana Geography Bee.
The competition took place on Sunday at the University of Montana and was organized by the international Academic Competitions in partnership with the UM Department of Geography.
1,500 hundred students took the initial qualifying exam for a chance to compete and Missoula dominated the Elementary School Division.
5th Grader, Evan Newcomer, got first place but said he didn't expect to win. He said his love for Geography and practicing at school came in handy when the pressure was on.
"During art, me and Jude, the second place [winner], we talk about Geography at our table while we work on our art projects, that's how I learned most of it. And I played stack the states and we have a big book about the world geography," Newcomer said.
Newcomer teacher said she wasn't surprised by his win, because he's always helping her stay on top of things around the classroom.
His win qualified him for the national competition set to take place in Orlando Florida in June and also the International Geography Bee Championship which will held in Burlington, Vermont and Montreal in July.
