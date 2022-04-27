MISSOULA, Mont. - Bidding for the abandon bike auction in Missoula will be happening online Tuesday, May 24.

A release from the City of Missoula Police Department said viewing of the items will be opening Monday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, May 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gardner's Auction Service, located at 4810 Highway 93 South, Missoula, Montana.

Participants will need to register online for the auction or the viewing.

MPD said usually bicycles that were lost or stolen and never claimed by their owners are auctioned off. Other items will be at the auction including various tools, handguns and unclaimed evidence.