Missoula agency makes progress on sober living expansion

MISSOULA, Mont. - Crosswinds Recovery is getting closer to providing more sober living facilities in Missoula this year.
After five months, the agency continues fundraising to open two new houses. So far, staff has raised $31,635 of their $50,000 goal.
The coordinators at Crosswinds Recovery are shooting to open the next house within about three months and then open the fourth house by the end of the year.
The new homes are in response to an increase in applicants.
Brandi Henry, the admissions and recovery house coordinator said they receive at least three or four applications each week and can only house 25 people at a time.
She explained how these homes help with recovery.
“It’s almost like a toddler learning how to walk, it really is," Henry said. "The support and the encouragement is just such a necessity. Society has a hard time providing that encouragement.”
The two new houses will provide housing to 20 more people total.
On top of a positive environment, residents also receive treatment with group and individual therapy, helping reduce relapses.
When they're ready to live independently, the program helps with the transition.
“Whatever struggle that I’m facing, I still keep in contact with them and let them know about it and they’re there with open arms and working through everything with me,” Brittany Hall, a former resident, said.
Hall found permanent housing and is now reunited with her daughter, Charlianne.
She still receives counseling through Crosswinds. Hall credited sober housing for helping her build a better foundation for sobriety.
With the Missoula housing market as hot as it is, Crosswinds Recovery is still working on finalizing where those next houses will be.
For more on Crosswinds Recovery fundraising efforts, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.