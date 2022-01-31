Missoula Aging Services combats exploitation with money management program

MISSOULA, Mont. - On top of the rising cost of living, Missoula Aging Services reports a rise in exploitation of the elderly. In efforts to help keep older adults financially independent, but also safe, the organization created a new program.
The money management program provides people 60 or older with experts to help with different financial services, like budgeting, something that's becoming more important as cost of living increases in Missoula.
Through the program, experts can serve as financial power of attorney, provide representative payee and Veteran Affairs fiduciary services, assist in debt repayment and help create monthly budgets.
They serve as a second set of eyes, while the client remains in the driver's seat.
The money management team lead Cindi Oakes explained how they work to make sure the client is receiving all their benefits, paying for what they need and want, without anything else slipping through the cracks, like scams.
“It does, in the moment, feel so real," Oakes said. "It feels like the IRS is contacting them. Or, it might be an individual who has financially struggled and this person is offering them an excessive amount of money as long as the person sends them a thousand dollars for the processing fee.”
According to Missoula Aging Services, out of all the different types of elder abuse, from neglect to psychological abuse, financial exploitation is the most prevalent. The agency reports about 5% of seniors experience it each year.
The service does come with a fee of $50 per hour, but is charged in 15 minutes increments.
For more on the money management program, click here.
