Missoula Aging Services combats exploitation with money management program

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Freezing rain. A wintry mix of freezing rain and snow will remain through around 7 am this morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Rain and freezing rain will cause icy sidewalks, driveways, and patchy ice on roadways. Quick snow accumulations of around one half into to one inch will cause additional ice and slick conditions. Wind gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&