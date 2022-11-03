MISSOULA, Mont. - With a growing elderly population in Montana, the aging services is showing everyone how they're connecting older community members with technology that can be essential to their lives.
Through the lifelong connections program. Missoula Aging Services has distributed over 70 tablets, one of them to 74-year-old Corkey Herron, who says this has helped her more than she could have ever hoped for.
"The biggest advantage for me it's been, I was diagnosed in march with severe vertigo and severe anxiety and to keep me calm because moved in the middle of all this too, was the music that I could download on this and it is by my side and by my ear all the time and the music alone has been able to calm me down just a little bit,” said Herron.
Aside from music volunteers in the program have also been able to send messages to loved ones and build on relationships with others within the program, regardless of where they may be in the state.
"Folks from eastern Montana that were on a zoom call and they would not have been able to participate if we didn't have that technology and some of them use laptops some of them use phones, and some of use tablets through Missoula aging services, "said 72-year-old user Christine King.
Those with Missoula Aging Services say they're continuing to give out more tablets to those who need it the most, with hopefully more on the way.
If you know anyone who might want to snag a tablet who is 60 years or older, you can connect them by calling (406)-728-7682 or send them an email at Missoulagingservices.org.
