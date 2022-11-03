Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Localized wind gusts of 70 mph are possible in the Bitterroot Valley. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&