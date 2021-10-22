MISSOULA — Those who are 55 and older can now get medication reviews that could help them save money.
Missoula Aging Services is partnering with University of Montana pharmacy students to give these reviews as part of Medicare Open Enrollment consultations.
Medicare Open Enrollment runs October 15 - December 7, so it’s an important time to help older adults find medications for both their health and financial needs.
You have to be taking at least five medications to be eligible for an appointment.
They’ll be hour-long visits with both a UM Pharmacy student, and a supervising licensed pharmacist, who will give an unbiased review of your medications.
If your 65 and older, they’ll also make sure you have a health care plan that meets your needs.
Missoula Aging Services’ Chief Operations Officer, Russ Hill, said the partnership with UM will benefit both the patients and the students.
"This is a great opportunity for us to bring that intergenerational interaction together, to really improve not only the patients outcomes, but to give the students an opportunity that they wouldn't otherwise have,” Hill said.
The appointments are taking place on Wednesday’s or Thursdays, either in person at the Missoula Aging Services office or via Zoom.
To make an appointment, call the Missoula Aging Services at (406) 728-7682.