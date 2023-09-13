Missoula Aging Services Seeking Meals on Wheels Volunteers

MISSOULA, Mont- Missoula Aging Services (MAS) has an immediate need for additional Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers, to help deliver meals to homebound older adults. According to MAS, the organization has experienced an increased demand for Meals on Wheels throughout Missoula County. The program is currently in need of volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers to fill 11 routes delivering meals and providing friendly safety checks to clients.

According to Missoula Aging Services, the Meals on Wheels program serves an average of 2,388 home delivered meals per week within Missoula County, which includes Lolo, Bonner, Clinton, Frenchtown, and Seeley Lake. MAS reports there are currently over 100 active and substitute volunteer drivers, but without additional volunteers, they are facing possible service disruptions.

“Meals on Wheels is such an important lifeline to older adults, allowing them to age in place,” shared Ria Overholt, MAS Volunteer and Nutrition Program Manager. “Our amazing volunteers are the backbone of the program, delivering thousands of meals each week to older adults. We need help from the community to make sure meals continue to get to those who need them most.”

According to MAS, volunteer route drivers deliver approximately 20 meals per shift between the hours of 10 am and 1:30 pm and follow a route that delivers to residents who live in the same part of town. A volunteer’s schedule is based on his or her availability and can vary from several days per week Monday through Friday to one day per month. Qualified volunteers must be 18 years of age or older, willing to use their personal vehicle that is properly insured, and able to pass a background check. Volunteers are eligible to receive mileage reimbursement. Many volunteer drivers enjoy delivering meals alongside a loved one or friend and connect through serving the community together. Several area businesses volunteer as Adopt-A-Route Sponsors, where the business provides volunteers to deliver a designated route, creating a meaningful volunteer experience opportunity for employees.

Individuals interested in this rewarding volunteer position can call Missoula Aging Services at (406) 728-7682 or visit the MAS website to sign up.