Missoula Aging Services volunteer gets a big surprise

MISSOULA, Mont. - One special Missoula Aging Services volunteer got a sweet surprise on Wednesday, that drove her to tears.

Since 2018, Iola Winters has volunteered nearly 8,000 hours as a senior companion, racking up over 9,000 miles on her car, until recently when it started having issues.

So, Roberta, the daughter of one of Winters' clients got busy calling dealerships around Missoula to see if they could help out.

"Roberta called me and asked me if I would accept a car from her and the dealerships that they were dealing with," Winters said.

Tragically, Roberta passed away unexpectedly in December, but not without telling her friend, Jenni Kazinsky of Lyman Motors about her wish.

When Roberta passed, Kazinsky said she knew what she needed to do.

"I feel like sometimes, we're divinely called to things and she was just such an amazing person and it was a tragic loss and I just felt compelled because it was literally the last conversation I had with her," Kazinsky said.

Roberta's mom and Winter's client, Betty Springer, got emotional knowing Kazinsky fulfilled her daughter's request.

"It meant everything in the world to me, I couldn't believe that she would do that, and of course, she's a wonderful person for doing that for my daughter," Springer said.

Missoula Aging Service calculated how many miles Winters has driven since she started volunteering in 2018 and it was over 9,500 miles, the equivalent of driving from Missoula to New York City and back, twice.

With the new car, Winters can continue to drive around the clients she loves, for at least another 9,500 miles.

"A lot of them don't have families in the area and so I was the closest thing they had to family and so this will continue now," Winters said.

Missoula Aging Services is looking for more senior companions. For more info click here.