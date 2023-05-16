Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...elevated river levels are forecast. Additional information is available at https://water.weather. gov/ahps2/?wfo=mso The next statement will be issued on Wednesday. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8 to 8.5 feet by Friday. - Flood stage is 7.5 feet. - https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/?wfo=mso &&