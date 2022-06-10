Missoula Aging Services' 'Wear It Again' jewelry sale returns

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Aging Services' 'Wear It Again' jewelry sale will return for the first time in three years on Saturday. With Missoula's aging population growing 40% in the last decade, the agency's client load is also growing and fundraising is becoming even more important.

All the money raised from the sale helps fund the 20 different programs Missoula Aging Services offers.

At the last sale, the organization raised $30,000, so after the pandemic they're ready with even more jewelry and more need from their clients.

According to MAS development director Allison Strekal, the agency served 13,000 clients in fiscal year 2021. The beginning of 2022 also brought a record number of new clients for the Meals on Wheels programs.

Strekal explained this fundraiser is important because they expect need to continue to increase as Missoula County's older adult population grows.

“The jewelry sale is our biggest event-based fundraiser for Missoula Aging Services, we don’t really do any other events based in the community so, this is really unique for us," Strekal said. "It’s kind of unique in town, I don’t know if there’s another jewelry sale like this.”

The pandemic may have stopped the sale for a couple years, but it didn't stop the donations.

Volunteers spend thousand of hours sorting and pricing jewelry, developing a tight-knit bond along the way.

"When we see a fabulous piece of jewelry, everybody gets to see it," Volunteer Patti Thomas explained. "When we see something that’s a little on the strange side, we all get to see that too. We have so much fun. Thursday afternoons are my favorite part of the week.”

The event is free to attend and prices for the jewelry range from $1 to several hundred.

It all takes place Saturday, June 11 at St. Anthony church from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and comes just days after Missoula County votes approved a mill levy for the organization to keep up with the population growth.