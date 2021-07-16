Missoula air quality categorized unhealthy

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula area's air quality is categorized as unhealthy Friday.
According to an air quality update from Missoula Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield, the air quality is unhealthy in Missoula and Frenchtown and unhealthy for sensitive groups in Seeley Lake.
Those with heart or lung disease, smokers, children and the elderly should restrict substantial or prolonged activity and reduce time spent outside in unhealthy air quality.
Those with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should restrict prolonged outdoor exertion when the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Coefield said the Missoula area is seeing a constant overhead flow of smoke coming from fires in Oregon, which is providing inversions every day. Coefield added there was a break in inversion Thursday around 4 p.m. with short period of air quality conditions getting better as ground level smoke cleared. However, the Oregon smoke was still overhead, landed in Missoula by 6 p.m. and never left.
The flow of smoke continues to cover the skies Friday with some ground-level smoke and a lot overhead. Coefield said Friday will look similar to Thursday, but with worse air quality and less red flag forecast. She said she's seeing approximations of the inversion linger anywhere between noon and 5 p.m. Friday. Airquality on the valley floors may change between unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy until the inversion breaks.
"Once atmospheric mixing begins, the smoke will rise up out of our breathing space, but overhead smoke will be pulled down," Coefield said.
Southwesterly winds with mixing heights will hit 1,000 feet over ground level after inversion breaks Friday. However, Coefield said the large smoke flow arriving from Oregon is mostly southwest of the Missoula area Friday morning. She said she thinks it will persist stretching overhead, and any smoke at 1,000 feet over ground level will sink down after the inversion breaks.