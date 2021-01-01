MISSOULA -- On the first day of 2021, Missoula International Airport officials are optimistic for the future of air travel.
MSO's Airport Director, Cris Jensen, said he hopes people will start traveling again.
"I think when people are ready to come back, we would like them to feel safe," Jensen said. "We can tell you that I don't think you have much to worry about and I think when you're ready we encourage you to come back," he said.
The director said people can have confidence in the precautions they'll continue to take.
"Still, [people] will be required to wear masks. Our cleaning protocols are still in place," Jensen said. "We're still encouraging people to practice all the safe behaviors with hand washing and mask wearing and the things we've kind of become accustomed too," he said.
The airport had a record year in 2019, but Jensen said that in 2021, they'll be up 15-20% in available seats.
"I do think as we go forward we'll start to see air travel come back. We have a lot of flights that have been announced in the last few months and so we know there's going to be a lot of opportunity for people to get on airplanes."
Allegiant Airlines begins non-stop service from Missoula to Orange County in February and in March, Alaska Airlines will have non-stop service to San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose.