Airport travel is picking up at the Missoula International Airport as the state re-opens.
According to airport officials, staff are taking steps to ensure the airport stays clean as they see more passengers.
They said the national average for flights is down by 88% as of May 28, 2020. However, airport travel in Montana is only down 80%.
Missoula International Director Cris Jensen said he's thinks people feel safe coming to Montana and is ready for more people to be back in the airport.
"When passengers are ready to go, we'll be here. We're ready to take care of them and make sure that travel is safe and we look forward to hosting them again soon," Jensen said.
He said employees are fogging the airplanes with disinfectants and cleaning common touch points.