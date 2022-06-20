Missoula apartment availability on the rise

MISSOULA, Mont.- A new report from Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors show things are looking up for Missoula renters as more apartments hit the market.

According to the report, 241 new apartment units hit the market in 2021. So far in 2022, 265 new units are already finished with potential for another 250 more units to hit the market before the end of the year.

This means more flexibility and options for renters to choose where they live, Matt Mellott, an advisor, explained.

It also means rent increases could slow down, because more supply means more competition, he added.

There's a variety of price points and projects in the works, including subsidized affordable housing scheduled to finish in the next six months, some workforce supply, as well as more higher-end units.

Mellott explained how this all adds up for renters.

"It’s been so tight for so long, and I think a lot of people have become very frustrated with the housing market, so it’s some relief to see that there are additional options coming," Mellott said. "There is pent up demand, so a lot of this stuff is being consumed as soon as it hits the market, but the vacancy rates have ticked up somewhat.”

According to the report, vacancy rates are approaching 3%. Just a year ago, apartment availability sat at .38% at the end of Q2 in 2021.

Sterling CRE reports a healthy rental market is about 5%, and Mellott predicted Missoula could reach that mark next year, but rising constructions costs, interest rates and even the vacancy rates could impact developments.

Mellott advised renters to wait to move if they can afford to, because more options will be available within the next six to twelve months.