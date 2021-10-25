Missoula apartment rent up 16.6%, report shows

MISSOULA, Mont. - As available housing continues to be a challenge across the state, rent is also skyrocketing, forcing some Montanans out of their current home and looking for a more affordable one.
Arabella Dowell moved to Missoula at the end of December 2020.
She signed a six month lease for an apartment and when it came to renew at the end of May, she received a notice.
Her next six month lease would go up from $695 to $1035 in September, a 49% increase.
It came after the building was sold and changed property management.
Dowell's not alone. A third quarter report from Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors shows in the last year, the average apartment rent in Missoula County increased from $912 to $1,064. That's a 16.6% increase in a single year.
Rather than renewing, Dowell decided to reenter the renting competition.
"I was frustrated being a renter because I don't want to move and sign a six month or year lease, and every time my rent goes up, have to move again," she said.
There's good news on the horizon. 184 apartment units have been completed in 2021, with another 1,120 units under construction.
Of those, 40% are income-restricted options.
The Missoula Housing Authority shared there are a number of housing programs, but they all have waiting lists.
People who need immediate assistance can apply for the state's Emergency Rental Assistant Program for help with rent and utilities.