MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula man who was wanted on assault charges was arrested Monday morning.

A release from the Missoula Police Department said law enforcement including SWAT responded to a residence for a domestic related disturbance a little after 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

Missoula SWAT was at the residence through Sunday morning, but MPD said the suspect, Allen Goddard, 45, was not located at the residence.

Goddard was arrested and is charged with partner family member assault, assault on a minor and assault with a weapon.

MPD said they will not give anymore details at this time.