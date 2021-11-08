MISSOULA, Mont. — As supply chain issues continue putting up roadblocks for businesses, a vegan and gluten-free baked goods company is taking on those challenges to open a storefront location in Missoula.
You've probably seen Tandem Bakery Bread sold at local stores and farmers markets, and once they open their new bakery located at 1221 Helen Avenue, you'll be able to buy their goods, straight from the source.
However, owners Beth Gherlein and David Tyson have already run into a few problems while trying to open their doors to the public.
"Paint is expensive, there's a paint shortage apparently. Building materials are expensive. It's just built into the budget at this point because that's where we are,” Gherlein said.
Gherlein said they’ve already been dealing with a shortage of ingredients since the pandemic started.
"Every week it’s like there's a shortage on this ingredient, so you just have to adapt and find alternative places to get things,” she said.
Tyson added that like most businesses these days, they’re just rolling with the punches.
"You never know what's over the horizon. We'll plan to start with one thing and then have a backup plan if that's not available and then just build in contingencies and try to stay flexible,” he said.
However, it’s been about three years of looking for a place to grow their business, so while it hasn’t been easy, Gherlein said they’re okay with being patient.
"There's not much you can do; it just is what it is. It's the world we live in now and this is the business we have, so we roll with it. I think there's not one answer to solving it. It’s problem solving each thing as it comes along,” she said.
Gherlein and Tyson said they’re grateful for all the support they’ve received from the community that has helped them get to this point.