Missoula bars prepare for double whammy

MISSOULA, Mont. - While Butte prepares for its St. Patrick's Day parade and bobcat fans prepare to cheer on their basketball teams in the NCAA tournament, bars across the state are preparing for a double whammy of festivities.
After two years of the missed events during the pandemic, there's an added level of excitement for celebrations to be back in full swing.
Jack Clough, a bartender at the Thomas Meagher Bar, shared while last year the restaurant was able to host some shenanigans, it just wasn't the same.
He compared it to a caged animal.
“Considering that the bar was closed down the year before, going from nothing to what we had last year, it was definitely really cool," Clough said. "It was still restricted.”
This year, the Celtic Dragon Pipe Band and Missoula Irish Dancers will be making stops around town.
Meanwhile, places like Paradise Falls, Reds, Desperado and the Press Box will be showing all the basketball games.
After two years of adapting to changing guidelines, from being completely closed, to limited capacity and masked, staff at the Thomas Meagher Bar is excited to be back to normal for the dual-festivities this St. Patrick's Day.
“I’m looking forward to the sea of green come in," Clough said. "I’m looking forward to seeing the people of Missoula coming in to create memories at this bar, get back to it, and just get that spirit going.”
In response to the holiday and basketball tournament, Missoula Police Department will have extra patrols out focused on impaired driving.
The first round of the tournament will kick off at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning.
Below is a full line up of Missoula St. Patrick's Day celebrations:
- 10 a.m. - St. Paddy's Day Shenanigan begin at Draught Works Brewery
- 2 p.m. - Celtic Dragon Pipe Band at The Thomas Meagher Bar
- 3 p.m. - Celtic Dragon Pipe Band at Draught Works Brewery
- 4 p.m. - Holly Riley solo violinist at Draught Works Brewery
- 5 p.m. - Celtic Dragon Pipe Band at The Rhinoceros
- 5 p.m. - Missoula Irish Dancers and the Great Guinness Toast at Stone of Accord
- 5:45 p.m. - Celtic Dragon Pipe Band at The Iron Horse
- 6 p.m. - Missoula Irish Dancers at Draught Works Brewery
- 7 p.m. - Celtic Dragon Pipe Band at The Thomas Meagher Bar
- 7 p.m. - The Pack Strings at Cranky Sam Public House
- 9:30 p.m. - Celtic Dragon Pipe Band at The Iron Horse
