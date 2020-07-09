Missoula boat dealership seeing sales skyrocket during the pandemic

It's clear different industries across the state are still struggling from the impacts of COVID-19, however, a Montana-based boat dealership is seeing a huge surge in sales, and they said this is happening across the Big Sky.
The general manager of the Missoula dealership for Gull Boats and R.V. Greg Sherro said "we have not seen the type of numbers on boats leaving the dealership at the velocity that they're going.
He said boat sales are surging, and it's not just the case in Missoula but also industry-wide, across the state and country.
As of Thursday, Gull Boats and R.V. are sold out on used boats, fiberglass boats and fishing boats.
There's even folks coming from out-of-state to buy some models in Montana.
He added COVID-19 may be a factor in why boat sales are skyrocketing.
"Boats and R.V.s are the best social distancing that a person can do, both for a health reason and also for an emotional and mental recharge," Sherro said.
Every morning the entire dealership is fogged with sanitizing mist, employees get temperature checks and hand sanitizer is by the entrance. Sherro said these changes ensure the safety of all employees and customers.