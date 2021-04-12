Missoula business owner wins grant to help others

MISSOULA, Mont. - One small business owner is being awarded a $10,000 grant for going above and beyond to support her local community.
Nici Holt Cline is the founder of Dig This Chick, an online marketplace and community that encourages people to get outside with their families, get dirt under their fingernails and can foods. She teaches people in Montana, and around the world, how to can their own food.
She plans on using this grant for scholarships to help folks with initial costs. Those people will receive a canning kit, Ball mason jars, and access to her workshops and guides.
As a Montanan, canning foods can be extra beneficial because you get the most nutrition from food that's in season and grown locally, Holt Cline said.
"We have a short growing season," she said. "It's fast and furious. I think it's really a gift to preserve summer in our jars through cold winters. I just want to help people do that. It's incredibly satisfying and fun."
The founder will be awarding a total of 27 scholarships this upcoming summer and fall throughout her nine workshops. In those workshops, she'll cover a range of topics, from canning jams and salsas, to pickling vegetables.
The scholarships are scheduled to open up in May. Those and the workshops will be posted here.