MISSOULA -- Businesses in Missoula County can now start easing up on COVID-19 restrictions, as cases start to go down.
The revisions were approved by the Board of Health on Thursday and take effect immediately.
For the past three weeks, Missoula County has continued to meet the Health Department's goals when it comes to COVID-19 cases, including staying below 25 new cases a day, per 100,000 people.
Up to 10 people can now sit together at tables in bars and restaurants and self-service buffets are allowed.
Capacity now depends on how many people can stay 6 ft. apart from eachother in a business.
Health Officer, Ellen Leahy, said just because they're easing up on restrictions, doesn't mean they're easing up on enforcement.
"They (environmental specialists) are still very actively following up on complaints [and] doing spot checks," Leahy said.
Members of the board voted in favor of the changes, which include allowing people to order at the bar and play games while social distancing.
However, board member, Pamela Boyd, had her concerns.
"You know, as people drink they loose their ability to make good decisions about things like social distancing and I guess I would be a little hesitant about opening up things like gaming," Boyd said.
Up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors can gather each day for an event, something that Executive Director of Glacier Ice Rink, Laura Henning said she's happy about.
"It will help us financially to have the increase of the 50 to 100 [people] and allow everybody to get back to normal and hold our hockey games, but still do everything we can to keep people safe. So we do support this," Henning said.
If there's more people than that, a written plan is required.
Events also don't have to identify 'close contacts' anymore.
Personal care services, like salons can ease up on some cleaning and health assessement requirements for employees and customers. They are still requried to social distance, wear masks and have visual cues to remind people.
Any gym or fitness center with a pool can lift the mask requirement for lifeguards and can do classes and group fitness activites using the static group concept.
For more information on the requirements, visit the Health Department's website.