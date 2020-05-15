Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium to share facility with county weed district

Plans are moving forward for an indoor tropical butterfly house and insectarium in Missoula.
Across the street from Sentinel High school on the northeast corner of the Missoula County Fairgrounds is where a shared facility between the Missoula County Weed District and the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium will be. The Missoula County Commissioners approved the agreement on Tuesday.
Gerry Marks with the county weed district said the entire facility will be 29,000 square feet. He said there will be an indoor classroom and outdoor educational garden to teach the curious minds of Montanans about wildflower pollinators.
About 2,500 square feet of the facility is dedicated to a year-round butterfly house and insectarium said Glenn Marangelo, the Development Director at the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium. The facility will be called the Rocky Mountain Gardens and Exploration Center.
For Marangelo, the indoor tropical butterfly has been a dream in the making for more than a decade for his team.
"It's going to be a fantastic little tropical vacation in the winter," Marangelo said.
He wants about 40 species of insects and 25-35 different butterflies at the facility. He believes the butterfly house would be popular during the winter because it's 80 degrees with 80 percent humidity inside.
Marangelo said the goal is to teach about the wonders and importance of butterflies and insects for the community.
"There's endless fascination when people learn to appreciate the little things in our lives that we pretty much ignore most of times, all the insects and things that provide incredible services," Marangelo said. "The more you learn the more you want to learn."
The Butterfly House has to raise funds for the construction costs related to the Rocky Mountain Gardens and Exploration Center, according to the agreement. No estimate on the cost to build is set.
Right now, fundraising efforts are underway from private donors and foundations.
Marks said they hope to break ground in spring 2021, and open the building in lat 2022.
To donate to the creation of the Butterfly House and Insectarium, click here.