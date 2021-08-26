MISSOULA, Mont. - As the worker shortage continues to impact the service industry, one Missoula restaurant is getting creative in order to stay open while also helping out other restaurant employees.
The Catalyst Café calls it a staff co-op.
The idea is, restaurant employees who are impacted by restaurants closing or changing hours due to short-staffing can come fill in at the Catalyst.
The café will employ these workers for any amount of time.
They can call last minute and go to work immediately as long as their home restaurant recommends them.
Workers will receive, at minimum, the same wage they make at their original establishment, and can get cash from each shift.
Catalyst co-owner Denis Keast made it clear they aren't looking to poach staff.
They're hoping to ease their staffing issues temporarily while also hopefully helping other restaurants keep their workers.
"It's been devastating," Keast said. "We don't like to see any small business go out of business. So, if there's a way we can support one another, it's good, not only for Missoula, but it's good for us."
The owner first posted the co-op idea on Facebook on Monday, August 23.
He shared so far, nobody has taken him up on the offer.
However, the post has been liked and shared hundreds of times, receiving praise and compliments from the Missoula community.
At the very least, Keast said, he hopes this starts a conversation on how restaurants can work together to get through these shortages.
If you're interested in taking up this offer, contact Denis Keast at denis@thecatalystcafe.com or 406-274-4362.