MISSOULA, Mont. - A viral Facebook post is currently bringing even more attention to Ruby's Café in Missoula.
The café show itself was recently featured on the TV show “Yellowstone.” During the episode, Kevin Costner engages in an intense exchange between criminals and attempts to save the life of a sheriff who is being held hostage.
According to a Facebook post in "The 406!" from Blair Byron, staff at Ruby's are saying that people come in now just to take pictures and leave.
"I was very sad to hear the staff today at Ruby's say how many people are coming in, just to take photos, not buy anything and leave since this episode of Yellowstone. If you go, sit down and eat some food! The lunch special today was pot roast and it was delicious!" Blair Byron said.
Early this morning we did contact the restaurant before they opened their doors, staff did confirm that this is happening.
Ruby’s has been open in Missoula for many decades. Of the 200 comments posted on Facebook post most all had the same theme: "Please support small businesses."
