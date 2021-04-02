Missoula car owners to host electric car show and rally

MISSOULA, Mont. - With Earth Day coming up in just a few weeks, folks are already getting a head start in celebrating. Car enthusiasts are coming together for an electric car show and rally.
Missoulians who are interested in an electric vehicle, but aren't ready to make the jump, can go check out some cars and ask owners questions.
Are these vehicles really fit for a Montana lifestyle though? Event organizer Dave Harmon provided some insight.
"There's probably a lot of folks that live in rural Montana, a long ways from charging stations, and [they] have to go a lot of miles every day to get anywhere, an electric vehicle may not work for them right now," Harmon said. "But, if you live in a metropolitan area, they're a great vehicle."
His Kia Soul has front wheel drive and he's able to drive it up to Snowbowl for skiing.
He explained at most, it takes about eight hours to fully charge a battery at home. A full charge can go about 115 miles.
However, there are also rapid charging stations that can fully charge a battery in an hour, and he doesn't have to spend money on gas or oil changes.
Flanagan Motors Mazda owner Shannon Flanagan explained yes, drivers do have to plan times to charge for longer road trips, but for some drivers, that's not an issue.
"Ninety five percent of the driving most people do is right here where you live," Flanagan said. "So, whether it's Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Missoula, Bozeman, most of your driving is around town and what we find is that most people drive less than 20 miles a day. So, it's a good deal for those people."
The First Friday Electric Car Show and Rally will take place Friday, April 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the Adventure Cycling parking lot at 150 East Pine Street.