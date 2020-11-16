Thanks to Missoula's CARES Program, a new mobile crisis unit is hitting the streets in Missoula Monday. Adding another tool first responders can use when responding to behavioral and mental health crises.
CARES stands for Collaborating for Access to Resources and Emotional Support. Which makes sense because multiple agencies are coming together to make these mobile crisis units or mobile support teams possible.
Missoula City, County, the Fire Department, MPD, dispatch and Partnership Health Center all play a role in the new CARES Program.
"The ultimate goal is to get the right care for the patient," Missoula CARES Unit Program Manager Randy Okon said.
Each mobile support team will be made up of a fire department EMT and a licensed clinical social worker from Partnership Health. By adding a new crew to Missoula's list of first responders, those out in the field have more options when it comes to treatment
"We have been limited in the police officer and firefighters roles to provide that mental health care, that is just not what we are trained to do, so we are limited to take them to the hospital or the jail." Okon said, "So now we are able to have these high level mental health professionals in the field to determine what is right for the patient."
But the care doesn't end when the social workers and first responders leave the scene.
"There will also be a case facilitator, also provided by Partnership, and they will assist on the continuation of care and provide those contacts from around Missoula that will help decide the next step for that patient," Okon said.
Funding for this program was approved back in September. It is funded by grants from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, including a County and Tribal Matching Grant, along with funding support from the City of Missoula and Missoula County. Once funding was secured, in just a month the CARES program put together an execution plan to get these mobile support units on the street.
"The calls will go through 911 then law enforcement will clear the scene for safety, then the behavioral health folks can come in and do what they need to do, and law enforcement can go and do what they need to do," Partnership Health Center, Program Manager Terry Kendrick said.
Making sure the appropriate people respond to every call.
"Behavioral health teams are not appropriate in every situation but there are a lot of situations where it is completely appropriate and this is going to be great for the community and for individuals," Kendrick said.
The two mobile support teams will start off operating Monday through Friday 10am to 8pm but they will soon expand service to 7 days a week.