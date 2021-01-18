MISSOULA, Mont. - On Martin Luther King Day multiple organizations in Missoula celebrate the life and accomplishments of Martin Luther King Jr.
Like most events these days the annual MLK Day celebration was moved online. Nearly 200 folks logged on through Zoom, YouTube, or Facebook to listen to tonight's speakers.
Monday's program was based on two of Dr. King's quotes:
"A riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice and humanity."
And, "The whirlwinds of revolt will continue to shake the foundations of our nation until the bright day of justice emerges."
Both of these quotes resonate with the year we've just had. With multiple race riots and protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Even here in Montana folks organized Black Lives Matter rallies and gathered on street corners to add their voices to the call to defund police, leading to a viral photo taken in Whitefish showing a black woman standing her ground as a white man yelled in her face.
The woman in that photo, Samatha Francine, also spoke at the event.
"I am forever grateful to and inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King and I will continue to use my voice and my power to keep doing work in my community and in this valley and in this state," Francine said.
One of the main takeaways from the celebration is that we can turn to Dr. King's timeless teachings, as we navigate modern issues concerning diversity, inclusion and civil rights.
At the end of the ceremony they announced the winners of the annual Youth Essay Contest based on the MLK quotes.
In the kindergarten through second place category first place went to Jasper Stonesifer and second place went to Olicer Silverman.
In the third through fifth grad category first place went to Wylie Pohl Smith, second place to Ruby Stone, and third place was a tie between Salimata Diaby and Niko Marcel Ayers.
For the middle school category first place went to Ellette Whitcomb, second place to Michael Anthony Vatoussis, and third place to Emelia Berg.
The high school winners are Amy Boote in First place, Mollena Winter Sydnor in second, and Jocelyn Fleig in third.
the full essays and the winning art pieces can be found on the Empower Montana Website.