MISSOULA -- Childcare providers across the country and in Missoula, shut their doors on Monday, to show local, state, and national leaders that the country can't run 'even one day' without childcare.

Event organizers said childcare workers are undervalued and are among the lowest paid of any field in the nation, making only $9-$12 an hour on average in Montana.

Parents, providers, and supporters held a rally at the Missoula County Courthouse as part of the Community Change Action's 'A Day Without Childcare' event. They're calling for living wages, an equitable childcare system built on racial justice, and affordable care for all families.

But for those who run childcare programs, like Brianne Moline, owner of Wild Wonders Early Learning Program, it's almost impossible to pay more.

"It's really hard to retain staff with rising food prices, business prices, expenses things like that. I can't compete with Taco Bell, [and] McDonald's when they can offer $15-$20 an hour starting wage for kids just out of high school," Moline said. But childcare is a complicated issue. Single Mom, Chelsea Nichols said she spends about one-third of her income on childcare for her one child.

"You want to grow your home and your family and do things, but you're kind of limited with the cost of everything at this time," Nichols said. Missoula County's Zero-to-Five Collaboration Coordinator, Grace Decker, wants to see the Montana State Senators support reconciliation that includes childcare funding when it moves at the federal level.

"We also need solutions at the local and state level that bring local government and private business, other employers into that system to create new solutions that are creative and that support childcare businesses, so that they can continue to support the rest of us," Decker said. While Missoula has more childcare providers than any other county in Montana, there's still not enough. Moline said she has to turn away four to five families a week on average.