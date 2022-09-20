Missoula Children's Theater celebrates Art in Education Week

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Arts in Education Week kicks off, the Missoula Children's Theater is celebrating by making sure everyone gets the chance to see live theater.

MCT will perform a show called The Rainbow Fish, based off the popular children's book, for all second graders in Missoula County Public Schools.

MCT started its Theater for Young Audiences program 11 years ago. It's the one time of year the theater holds performances with adult actors and kid audiences.

Joseph Martinez, the show's director, said when it comes to budget cuts in schools, arts tends to be the first thing on the chopping block, so this program ensures students get introduced to live theater.

For some, it's their first ever show.

"The kids are just in awe," Martinez said. "Then when they get in here and realize that it’s live actors and not a movie they’re going to watch, just the excitement and anticipation of getting to see something like that, it’s just a great way to cultivate art in kids that don’t get the opportunity to at school.”

US News reported arts education reduces stress, helps develop social-emotional skills and improves focus.

This specific show, The Rainbow Fish, teaches kids important themes like friendship, sharing and forgiveness.

The entire production process is focused with kids in mind, Martinez explained.

The set is full of bright colors, and moving lights and effects. Actors are active around the stage. And the show's length is 45 minutes, so audiences don't get too squirmy.

MCPS second graders will see the show throughout the week starting Tuesday.

Then, there'll be two public performances held Sunday, September 25. Ticket information can be found here.