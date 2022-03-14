MISSOULA -- If you need a place to pray or reflect on the war in Ukraine, one Missoula church is offering a space for that.
First United Methodist Church is holding a vigil Monday-Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. and everyone is welcome.
The church started the Vigil a few weeks ago and will continue it as long as it's needed. It's an hour for people to silently reflect, but prayer and scripture sheets are provided.
Church Parishioner, Gail Gilman, said paster John Daniels wants the church to be a support system for the whole community.
"He is very community and social justice minded and is always thinking about those things that we can be doing, and is very positive about just bringing in more ideas and ways that we can be of service," Gilman said.
She added there's so many people around the world experiencing horrors similar to Ukraine and hopes the community can focus their attention on all of them in the same way they're focusing on Ukraine.
The church is located at 300 E Main St.
