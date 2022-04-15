MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula's Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) is adding new tactics to its training procedures to better serve people in the community during a mental health crisis.

Strengthening their response to crisis calls, CIT is joining forces with other community organizations to add new perspectives in their scenario-based training to better approach situations they’re called out to.

The group is working to incorporate empathy and a bigger sense of understanding for those struggling with mental health on both sides, including law enforcement, residents and those providing outreach support afterward.

"I think it's very helpful for everybody to see that, 'oh my maybe this aggressive yelling isn't working let's try a different approach and if that doesn't work let's try something else,’” said Quinn Mawhinney, a clinician with the mobile support team.

By adding these new ideas and collaborating with local agencies, CIT manager Theresa Williams says looking ahead, this could provide long-term positive outcomes for those struggling with mental health.

"If they don't have the system to help that person, we are not getting anywhere that person is going to be in crisis again because we weren't to get them to treatment or recovery so we have to work with our community,” said Williams.

Additionally, those with the Missoula police department and the Poverello Center about how this new training is improving those relationships as they tackle the mental crisis together.

"It's a building bridge for the future of our resources,” said Guy Johnson, Lead Homeless Outreach with the Poverello Center.

Alongside Johnson, Missoula City police officer Charles Burton said, "I can't say it any better but it's going to be one of those things where over time it's going to hopefully produce some positive results and actually rather than just putting a band-aid on it so we can better solve these problems rather than just a quick fix.”

As a reminder, in case of an emergency that needs immediate attention, you're strongly encouraged to call 911 as soon as possible.