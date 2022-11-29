Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Bitterroot Valley, Missoula, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&