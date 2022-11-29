MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula City Council approved a proposal on Monday night to streamline development reviews, helping get projects started sooner.
The council voted on an interim ordinance shifting a number of the conditional uses, like animal veterinarian services, preschools, offices and microbreweries, to permitted by right.
According to Land Use and Planning Committee chairmen Mike Nugent, conditional zoning requests add at least three months to the review process, but can be delayed even longer if other reviews pop up, like subdivisions, which are prioritized by state law.
On top of it, historically more than 70% of conditional use requests go through city council without any added conditions, Nugent said.
With the housing crises and historic number of development reviews causing delays, this ordinance addresses an emergent need, he explained.
“What we're achieving is creating more predictability and efficiency for both our staff and for the residents of the city of Missoula who bring projects forward," Nugent said. "Because someone might have a conditional use on their own personal property and it sits there for three plus months waiting. Then it sails through council with no comment and no whatever. And all we've done is create frustration and create a bottleneck where we didn't have to have one.”
Nugent addressed concerns about potentially missing out on public participation for conditional zoning requests, saying the city sorted through different request types and kept more involved projects, like correctional facilities, truck stops and hospitals, under conditional zoning.
The interim zoning ordinance will be in effect for six months. City Council can then vote again to add up to two additional years.
As for a more permanent solution, Nugent said the city is gearing up to overhaul its zoning code and that public process will start mid-December.
