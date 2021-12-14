Missoula City Council approves West Broadway Master Plan

MISSOULA, Mont. - After many months of planning, the Missoula City Council approved the adoption of the West Broadway Master Plan on Monday night.
City officials said the master plan outlines the vision for the 15-acre area bordered by West Broadway, North Russell Street, California Street and the Clark Fork River.
The plan includes adding affordable housing, work spaces, shopping and recreation.
However, local business Starrbuds, sits in the area of the plan and its owner, Glenn Broughton, said the City should stay out of it.
"I really don't think the City should be in the real estate business for one. I don't think they should have anything to do with this. The private sector does a good enough job on their own. Government doesn't need to be getting into it, because it seems like every time the government gets into anything, it's a nightmare," Broughton said.
But City Council Member Jordan Hess disagreed.
"The City has an obligation to try and do everything we can to try to address the cost of housing, and one of those is absolutely in redeveloping City-owned land," Hess said.
The City already owns a lot of land in the area, like the Sleepy Inn and the Missoula Water Facility, giving them the ability to work with existing properties. They added that the plan doesn't require anything of existing businesses, but it provides suggestions if a business decides to redevelop.
"My hope is they'll actually do this responsibly and give the people that actually here, a chance to stay here if they want and not try to muscle anybody out," Broughton said.
City officials said the plan doesn't require anything of existing businesses, but it provides suggestions if a business decides to redevelop.
You can learn more about the West Broadway Master Plan and the City's vision on the Engage Missoula website.