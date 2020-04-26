MISSOULA - The Missoula City Council is still adjusting to holding virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the obstacles is how to encourage public comment when a meeting is strictly online. This week the council has two new features to help the community participate.
For the last few weeks city council has been held via video chat with community members calling in live for public comment. Now folks can leave a voicemail message or add e-comments right on the agenda to be read during the meeting.
To leave a voicemail call 406-552-6012. The voicemail messages will be delivered to all City Council members through their e-mail.
E-comments can be left as soon as the weekly agenda is published and through the end of the meeting.