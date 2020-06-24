Missoula City Council forms ad hoc committee on systemic racism and public safety

The Missoula City Council formed a new ad hoc committee to better engage with the community around issues of public safety and social justice.
It will be chaired by Mirtha Becerra, the city council member for ward two in Missoula.
The new committee held a public zoom meeting Wednesday morning to hear a proposal for a community research project.
The project, called "L.E.A.R.N. Missoula," stands for listening, engagement, action, reflection and network, according to Spider McKnight, a strategic communications specialist for the agency Six Pony Hitch.
Bryan von Lossberg, the city council chair, asked McKnight to put together a diverse team of professional and community leaders to address the city council's effort to make Missoula a better place for all.
"The Missoula City Council has asked for a structured plan of engagement with the Missoula BIPOC community, BIPOC meaning Black, Indigenous People of Color, in this community surrounding systemic racism in Missoula city and county with a particular emphasis on public safety, including policing, vigilantism in our community," Alex Kim, a racial engagement specialist with the Missoula YWCA and EmpowerMT said.
The goal of L.E.A.R.N. Missoula is to gain an in-depth understanding of BIPOC experiences in Missoula. The project aims to ask open-ended questions to individuals in Missoula who identify as BIPOC about their experiences of marginalization, oppression, sense of public safety in Missoula, among others.
The team with L.E.A.R.N. Missoula consists of:
- Wilena Old Person, a program coordinator for College of Health Professions and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Montana
- Brad Hall, a tribal outreach specialist at UM
- Ka'au Ahina, president of UM pacific islanders club and is also on the UM diversity council
- Jamar Galbreath, the associate director of program innovation at EmpowerMT
- Dr. Laurelle C. Warner, a program coordinator and campus director for Walla Walla University, Missoula campus
- Alex Kim
The L.E.A.R.N. Missoula team wants to research and ask open-ended questions to BIPOC individuals for 12 weeks about their lived racial experiences in Missoula. After getting input from BIPOC members in the community, the team anticipates making the plan the city council asked for.
The City Council must first approve the L.E.A.R.N. Missoula project in order to move forward. This group does not have funding yet, and the City Council in future meetings anticipates discussing the possibility of allocating funding to allow L.E.A.R.N. Missoula to do its research to present the structured plan of engagement.