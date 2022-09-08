  • Matti Olson Multimedia Reporter

MISSOULA, Mont. - The city council interviewed the six nominated candidates running for mayor including Jacob Elder, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice, Teigan Avery, Mike Nugent, and Patrick Weasel Head. 

The interviews were moderated by the League of Women Voters. The candidates were asked ten questions that were given to them before hand regarding topics surrounding public schooling, the homeless population, affordable housing, and personal beliefs or characteristics they believe to offer as mayor. 

The next City Council Meeting will take place on September 12th, where they will vote on Missoula's next mayor. 

