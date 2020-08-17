MISSOULA - As calls to defund law enforcement agencies continue across the nation, Missoula's City Council is hearing similar commentary as council members work on next year’s budget.
Monday night, before the council even started discussing the fiscal year 2021 budget, the comments from Missoula residents started.
"I'm urging you to reconsider the budget as it stands and to reallocate funding from police to things like the mobile crisis response unit," one community member said.
The proposed 2021 budget would allocate more than $18 million to the Missoula Police Department, a nearly 4% increase from last year. Several community members pointed out that department’s budget is far larger than anything else.
"The fact that in 2020 social and economic services had 0.2% of the budget, and public safety has 18.8% of the budget, that makes me upset," Lumilla Karcilla said.
Others argued giving more money to mental health programs and social workers would actually save the city money in the long run.
"When we are using police, and jails, and hospitals to address mental health crisis in our community, it is not efficient it is not effective it doesn't work, it just cycles people through," Eleanor Smith said.
“I think this is an opportunity to consider what services are provided by police and how we can better serve the town of Missoula with professionals and programs that are specifically designed to address our needs," Izzy Mulch said.
Monday nights public comment marked the second of four public hearings before the Missoula City Council makes a decision on the budget.
You can find the public hearing schedule and additional budget information online.