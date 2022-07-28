MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council is motioning to possibly remove Sussex Ave., which currently connects South Ave. and Brooks St., and turn the vacant land into business and housing property.

The removal of Sussex will free up over two acres of land, and the city council has plans to build an affordable housing complex, including 132 apartment units. They will also have commercial space for businesses to rent or purchase as well.

"I think that this is a really good example of how different agencies, the city, can collaborate to promote and actually develop permanently affordable housing in Missoula, which is much needed," said City of Missoula, Chair of Public Works Mirtha Becerra.

The housing resolution will also require contractors to deconstruct the existing buildings in order to reduce material waste and landfill dumping, which will take longer but the council voted in favor.

You can stay updated on the project and plans of the resolution and site here.