MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council has a thirty day timeline to fulfill the new mayor position after Engen's passing.

The council is steadfast in their decisions on selecting the next mayor as they go through multiple meetings, first nominating candidates and then going through an interview process.

The interviews will be conducted in committee of the whole, with the questions being led by the League of Women Voters. Following the interviews, the council will hold a vote on September 12, and swear in the new mayor in the following days.

"It's like running a big company, so I think if people are going to step in to this they need to step in with some knowledge and understanding of how things work in order to do the community right," said Acting Mayor and President of City Council Gwen Jones.

The City Council will be holding meetings on August 29, September 7 and 12, to discuss mayoral proceedings.