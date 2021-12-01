MISSOULA, Mont. - On January 1, 2022, recreational marijuana can be bought and sold in Missoula County, but on Monday, City Council members passed an ordinance that puts some regulations on these businesses.
The council voted 6to 4 to amend the Title 20 zoning ordinance of Missoula's Municipal Code.
City officials said that with the law changing next month, they needed to update current codes to accommodate cannabis uses, while also protecting the public health, safety and welfare of the community.
The regulations require that all new dispensaries need to be at least 500 ft. from other dispensaries and homegrown marijuana is prohibited. It doesn't impact existing businesses like Glenn Broughton's cannabis store, Starrbuds, but he still thinks it's an overreach.
"I think they're trying to just over-regulate this industry in particular, while not having any of those concerns with other industries," Broughton said.
New cannabis stores also can't have a frosted glass storefront that restricts more than 20% of light, because city officials said it creates a dead zone and takes away from the neighborhood character.
Assistant Planner of Permits & Land Use for the City of Missoula, Madson Matthias, said state law only requires that manufacturers, cultivators and transporters for their glass.
"The Department of Revenue, the House Bill 701, the previous bills that have existed for medical marijuana, none of that required dispensaries to fog their glass," Matthias said.
There are also new restrictions on where a Marijuana business can operate depending on size, and Broughton feels like the cannabis industry is being targeted, despite bringing in a lot of tax revenue for the government.
"I don't understand how they can regulate our business differently than banks or casinos or hotels for instance. Reserve streets got a hotel on top of a hotel on top of a hotel and that seems to be fine but we've got to be spread out 500 feet. It makes no sense," Broughton said.
City officials are also working on an amendment to regulate how much energy can be used by those in this industry. If passed, this would apply to new and existing businesses.
Starting the first of next year, anyone 21 and older in Montana can buy marijuana for recreational use, for the first time in history.