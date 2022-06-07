Missoula City Council postpones Grant Creek rezoning decision

MISSOULA, Mont. - As a rezoning proposal for the Grant Creek neighborhood continues to spark debate between neighbors with safety concerns and other Missoulians in support of higher density housing, Missoula City Council voted to postpone its decision Monday night.

City council will now hold its final hearing on June 27 to allow more time to go over a new version of a development agreement.

The proposal is for 44 acres in the Grant Creek neighborhood off of Expo Parkway.

Neighbors share the same concerns over this proposal as the previous rezoning request two years ago, traffic and safety in the event of a wildfire.

The property owner Ken Ault said he heard those concerns, so with this proposal they're also volunteering a development agreement, a separate contract with the city of Missoula limiting the project to 700 units, instead of 1150.

A new version of that agreement was proposed early last week.

Councilmember Jordan Hess said it's an important aspect tied in with the request.

“The developer proposed this development agreement as part of the rezone package," Hess said. "That agreement is intended to give clarity to their proposed project and give some certainty to the neighborhood. If that’s to be considered, that would be coming forward in later June.”

Hess added the public hasn't had the opportunity to fully consider this agreement and deserves to be a part of the process.

It's likely there'll be another committee meeting and more opportunity for council members to ask questions and public comment, he explained.

Then, city council will ultimately decide if this request fits the growth policy.