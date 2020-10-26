Now that it's hunting and trapping season, the Missoula City Council is making sure no one is setting traps in city parks.
Missoula already bans trapping in city limits but Monday night they added wording to the resolution that will allow restitution to be paid for injury or death of a pet.
The council pointed out illegal trapping on city land has led to the death of family pets and endangers children. The council argued trapping has no place in a park setting and said we must protect our community with common sense regulations.
Community members who regularly recreate in city parks spoke out in favor of the new wording, saying it ensure public safety for Missoula families.
"We are a community of recreation people like to be outdoors and what we have to do is ensure public safety so I just want to say thank you," Missoula resident Stephen Capra said.
The changes would also allow Parks and Red to spring, release, or confiscate any traps found in city parks, trails, and conservation lands.
Council will vote on these changes at their next meeting.