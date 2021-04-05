Missoula City Council to vote on requiring permits for stereos in parks

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR CHERI DIANE RIVERA. OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO A MOTEL 6 ABOUT A COMPLAINT THAT CHERI WAS BEING BEATEN BY HER BOYFRIEND. WHEN THE OFFICERS ARRIVED BOTH CHERI AND THE BOYFRIEND WERE GONE. IT IS BELIEVED THEY MAY BE HEADED BACK TO WASHINGTON STATE IN A DARK GREEN FORD PICKUP. THERE IS CONCERN FOR CHERIS SAFETY AND WELFARE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON CHERIS LOCATION PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR CALL 9-1-1. THANK YOU.