MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Board of Health has selected D’Shane Barnett to replace outgoing Health Officer Ellen Leahy when she retires in June.
Barnett will start his new role on May 17, and as health officer, he will be responsible for professional-level administration of the health department a release from the City of Missoula says. This includes overseeing all divisions of the health department and carrying out statutory duties related to protecting public health.
“I am honored that the Board of Health has selected me for this position. Missoula is fortunate to have so many talented and dedicated people working at our health department and I am excited to join that team. We all know that there is challenging work ahead, but our elected leaders have demonstrated a commitment to protecting and improving health for all people in our community and I am humbled to play a role in that process.”
From the City of Missoula Release:
Barnett (Mandan/Arikara) has worked in the American Indian health field for more than two decades. He is the former director of the National Council of Urban Indian Health in Washington, D.C., and currently serves as the executive director of All Nations Health Center in Missoula. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology, with an option in inequality and social justice, from the University of Montana and has a master’s degree in healthcare administration and interprofessional leadership from the University of California, San Francisco. He is currently completing his doctorate in public health at UM.
“We are extremely fortunate to have D’Shane lead our health department and community into the future,” said Ross Miller, Board of Health chairman. “While D’Shane is originally from Missoula, he brings incredible experience from both within and outside our community, with extensive public health work in Washington, D.C., Oakland, California, and Missoula, providing a great combination of innovative ideas and local knowledge. D’Shane’s vast experience with the public health needs of diverse communities will be an important aspect of his leadership. We look forward to supporting D’Shane in his new role as director and health officer of the Missoula City-County Health Department.”
