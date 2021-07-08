MISSOULA, Mont. - 'Operation Shelter' is in full swing as Missoula city and county leaders discussed alternative sites for people living without shelter and camping illegally.
On Thursday, the county's Incident Command Team gave a list of recommendations around Missoula that would help address Missoula's homeless population.
Through a four week-long process, the team looked at both city and county owned land through Missoula, as well as some private land. They recommended three different sites, all owned by either the city or county.
Mayor Engen said there's an urgent need for the project, while the pandemic has local homeless shelters operation at 50% capacity, and Missoula's homeless population continues to grow.
"Doing nothing is not an option and doing nothing will further exacerbate an already really difficult situation," Engen said.
That's why the Director of Missoula's Incident Command Team, Adriane Beck, was tasked with finding a solution.
"We tried to use an evaluation criteria that would allow us to kind of objectively look at each site through a very specific lens," Beck said.
She recommended three sites, all serving different needs.
The first is the former Sleepy Inn Motel, serving as a temporary Transitional housing for those needing a place to live for a short period of time.
"I think the importance is pretty paramount to create spaces to address those basic human needs," Beck said.
The second site, known as the Clark Fork Land, would serve as legal and safe campground.
The third site, near the Missoula Cemetery, would be a 'safe outdoor space' equipped with hard-sided shelters.
Beck said these locations are intentional.
"Their proximity to services, whether that's accessing emergency medical services or grocery services, and of course, public transportation," she said.
Mayor Engen said they have no timeline or motions regarding the project, but City and County Officials plan to review the information and talk about it in their upcoming administrative meetings.
If you have comments or questions email them to solutions@missoulacounty.org.