MISSOULA -- Missoula's City Council met to authorize the process for City-County ownership of the Missoula Federal Building.
When City Hall was built in 1969, Missoula's population was around 30,000 people, but now there's around 75,000 people in the community, that's why both City and County officials could use more space.
In a unanimous vote on Wednesday, members of City Council authorized the process to gain ownership of Missoula's Historic Federal building that sits in Downtown Missoula.
With this vote, Mayor Engen can submit an application to the Historic Surplus Property Program, allowing the City and County to get the building at no cost.
Downtown Missoula Partnership's Executive Director, Linda McCarthy, praised the efforts.
"I think it's a very good investment in our municipal services, a very good investment in this historical building," McCarthy said.
If the City and County don't take ownership of the building, it'll go up for public auction which may result in it staying empty longer.
The National Park Service owns the building, but it's currently only being used by the U.S. Postal Service. It hasn't been decided whether or not the Post Office will be able to stay.
But, City Council member, Bryan Von Lossberg said it's an opportunity they just can't pass up.
"Doing nothing is not an option and there's cost associated with no matter any path we take moving forward," Lossberg said.
The cost to fix up the Federal Building is around $40 million, split between the City and County.
It's not turn-key ready, but City Council Member, Mirtha Becerra said the pros outweigh the cons.
"I think that having people, both City staff and those who seek City services coming to Downtown adds to that special character of Missoula," Becerra said.
If all goes as planned, its projected that the City and County could move into the building as soon as 2024.
The County is meeting Thursday, June 24 to see if they want to make the joint resolution official. You can view that meeting here.
For more information about the project, visit Engage Missoula's website.