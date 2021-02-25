MISSOULA, Mont. - About 1,170 first dose COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine appointments will be available for additional public vaccination clinics in Missoula.
The Missoula City-County Health Department will hold additional public vaccination clinics on Monday, March 1, Tuesday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 3 at the former Lucky’s Market in the Southgate Mall.
Those eligible for the appointments are Missoula County residents in Phase 1B Tier 1. This includes those ages 70 and older, American Indians ages 16 and older and people of color ages 16 and older. Phase 1A patients will continue to be available.
Appointments will open online at 1:00 pm on Friday, Feb. 26 and the link to make appointments will be available on the Missoula City-County Vaccine Information page here.
An email address is required to book an appointment online and those who are successful in booking an appointment will receive a confirmation email within an hour of booking the appointment confirming the time, date, location and materials they must bring to the appointment.
Those without Internet access or who are not proficient online will now have the ability to call 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, to schedule an appointment over the phone starting at 1:00 pm Friday. Organizers request that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.
Appointments are mandatory and the clinic will not take walk-ups.