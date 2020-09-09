MISSOULA- Rapid COVID-19 testing is being offered by the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) at the County Clinic at Flynn Lane.
Testing at Flynn Lane is by appointment only for Missoula residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
To make an appointment, call MCCHD’s Public Health Information Line Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at 406-258-INFO to connect with a public health nurse for a symptom screen and appointment if necessary.
MCCHD says they are one of many health departments across Montana to receive and Abbott ID NOW machine fro the state to make processing COVID-19 results faster as well as letting people know their results.
“With more tests being processed more quickly, everything else speeds up, too,” said Incident Commander Cindy Farr. “This ultimately means that we’ll be able to identify and notify patients of their results more quickly, begin contact tracing sooner, and initiate quarantine and isolation earlier. We’ll also have more comprehensive information about COVID in Missoula County more quickly, which helps us continue to coordinate a safe, data-informed response effort.”