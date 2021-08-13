Missoula City-County Health Department offers post-event covid precautions

MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of a busy weekend in Missoula, with the fair and concerts by Guns N' Roses and Sheryl Crow, big crowds are expected to come together.
As COVID-19 cases across the state continue to rise, these large events aren't going away.
The Missoula City-County Health Department is working to make sure this weekend's events aren't super spreading.
The two big things the department is asking of Missoulians going into the weekend is to get vaccinated and keep up with precautions like masking up, social distancing and washing your hands often.
However, there's also something you can do after being in these crowds.
People in Missoula County can get tested for free, even if they aren't showing symptoms.
Missoula County Health Officer D'Shane Barnett advises people wait three to five days before scheduling a test, unless they start feeling symptoms.
With the state already being in a surge, the next two weeks will be crucial with cold and flu season right around the corner, he added.
"We do expect there to be an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the fall," Barnett said. "But what we do right now really tells us how quickly we are going to be able to get over this in the spring."
On the health department side of things, health officials are ramping up their contact tracing.
More tracers are getting hired to speed up the process, especially with figuring out who is and isn't vaccinated.
Barnett said this information helps hospitals be prepared, because unvaccinated COVID-19 patients tend to have worse symptoms.
To schedule a COVID-19 test, call 406-258-4636 and select option 2 to speak to a scheduler. For more information, click here.